3 untagged free agents the Las Vegas Raiders must sign
After an eventful final day of the Franchise Tag deadline, these three players will hit the open market, and the Raiders need to sign them.
By Jason Willis
No. 2 Xavier McKinney
One of the more underrated players in the NFL, Xavier McKinney was an early second-round pick out of Alabama in 2020 and has since become a steady force in the back of the New York Giants' defense.
After starting every game of the season for the Giants last year, and did not miss a defensive snap, McKinney recorded three interceptions and 116 total tackles en route to a sterling 87.8 PFF grade that places him among the elite at his position.
Still only 24 years old, it is shocking that the Giants are allowing him to hit the open market, especially after they opted not to use the tag on Saquon Barkley. On the open market, he will become a very rich young man who has many suitors for his services.
In the Raiders' case, they may have an ace in the hole as the current defensive coordinator was the Giants' assistant head coach and defensive coordinator in 2020 when the team selected McKinney in the second round.
A reunion could be possible as McKinney was a difference maker in his scheme as well with five interceptions and 93 tackles in 2021. If he is willing to come to Las Vegas, the Raiders should jump at the opportunity to add the type of future building block that doesn’t come around often in free agency.