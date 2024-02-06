Raiders must utilize Tre Tucker's speed in a big way in 2024
The Las Vegas Raiders have a speedster at the wideout position in Tre Tucker, and he should be utilized in a big way in 2024.
By Brad Weiss
During the 2023 offseason, the Las Vegas Raiders decided it was time to part ways with star tight end Darren Waller. When Josh McDaniels arrived in Las Vegas, Waller was supposed to be a big part of what Las Vegas did on offense, but injuries and inconsistent play soured the relationship early on.
In the end, Waller was traded away to the New York Giants in March, and in return, the Silver and Black received the No. 100 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft. A month later, Las Vegas would use that pick on Cincinnati wide receiver Tre Tucker, a guy known for his world-class speed from the wide receiver position.
As a rookie, Tucker took a while to get it going, but when we did see him, he proved to have tremendous playmaking ability. Tucker appeared in 16 games as a rookie, making one start, and while he only reeled in 19 catches all season long, it was what he did with those catches that should have Raiders fans excited about him in 2024.
Tucker was explosive with the football in his hands this season, racking up over 17 yards per reception. That is the kind of skill set that really puts pressure on NFL defenses, and when you consider the talent around him at the position in 2024, he should have more than enough opportunities to make his mark.
Davante Adams and Jakobi Meyers are tremendous players at the position group, but they needed that No. 3 to help them at times last season. Tucker has the ability to be that for the Raiders offense in 2024, and if Michael Mayer can grow in his second season in the league, there will be no shortage of weapons in the passing game for whoever is the starting quarterback next season.
The Raiders have to figure out the quarterback spot sooner than later, but one thing is clear, there is enough talent on this roster to make that a favorable spot whether it is in free agency, a trade, or the NFL Draft.