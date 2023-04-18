Top 3 Las Vegas Raiders who may not be sticking around in 2023
The Las Vegas Raiders still have plenty of decisions to make in terms of their 2023 roster, and these three players may not be with the team next season.
The 2023 Las Vegas Raiders will look a lot different than the team that won only six games last season, as general manager Dave Ziegler has started the process of revamping the roster. Gone are former faces of the franchise like Derek Carr and Darren Waller, as Ziegler and head coach Josh McDaniels look to put their own stamp on the organization.
This offseason, we have already seen many moves by Ziegler and company, and many more should be coming before the team workouts begin. We are less than two weeks away from the 2023 NFL Draft, a draft where Las Vegas holds significant draft capital, so expect big changes with the roster, especially after the selections have been made.
Last year's team underachieved in a big way, as the group was coming off a playoff appearance, and nearly beat the Cincinnati Bengals in the Wild Card Round on the road. One calendar year later, the roster has once again been turned upside down, and the hope is, the new group of draft picks can help turn the franchise back into being perennial playoff contenders.
As we inch closer to the 2023 NFL Draft, another look at the roster brings to mind three current Raiders players that could be on their way out this offseason.