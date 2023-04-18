Top 3 Las Vegas Raiders who may not be sticking around in 2023
Malcolm Koonce
The relationship between Malcolm Koonce and Josh McDaniels got off to a rocky start last summer, as the head coach berated the edge rusher for nearly knocking over Derek Carr in practice. From there, the second-year player struggled once again to find his footing at the NFL level, and he goes into the 2023 season on the roster bubble.
Koonce was a third-round pick of the Raiders back in 2021, the last draft of the Mike Mayock/Jon Gruden regime. A two-time All-MAC selection, Koonce has played sparingly for the Silver and Black since his selection out of the University of Buffalo, appearing in only 22 games, while notching two sacks and 12 tackles.
The Raiders tried to bolster the defensive end position last offseason, adding Chandler Jones to the mix, and they have brought in Jordan Willis this offseason. Maxx Crosby is an absolute star, and Jones came on strong towards the end of last season, but this is a position group that needs depth, and Koonce may not be the answer.