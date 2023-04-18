Top 3 Las Vegas Raiders who may not be sticking around in 2023
Brandon Bolden
The Las Vegas Raiders running back room is in the spotlight this offseason, as the team placed the franchise tag on Josh Jacobs in hopes of signing him to a long-term deal. Jacobs led the NFL in both rushing and all-purpose yards last season, and at only 25-years old, he should have a ton of good football left in him.
Behind Jacobs last season were a few veterans in Ameer Abdullah and Brandon Bolden, as well as rookie Zamir White. Abdullah ended up playing a big role in the offense in terms of the passing game, but Bolden was a bit of an afterthought, and while he played in 16 games, he only mustered only 17 carries, and nine receptions.
With Abdullah serving a bigger role, and the hope that White takes a step forward in Year 2, Bolden could be the odd man out of the running back room. Las Vegas also drafted Brittain Brown during the last draft cycle, and could end up drafting another running back this April, leaving the 33-year old Bolden on the outside looking in.