3 Las Vegas Raiders veterans who could lose their job to a rookie
By Brad Weiss
The Las Vegas Raiders added nine players during the 2023 NFL Draft, and then more talent as undrafted rookie free agents.
The 2023 NFL Draft was a strong one for the Las Vegas Raiders, as they added nine players to the franchise, including some who could be instant starters for the franchise. The Raiders struggled to a six-win season in 2022, so wholesale changes were coming with the roster, and it started with free agency.
However, after the draft haul, it is clear that the 2023 Raiders rookie class is going to battle for starting jobs this summer. Here, we look at three veteran players who could lose their starting job to a first-year player in 2023.
Raiders vets who could lose their starting job to a rookie: Austin Hooper
We start out at the tight end position, as the Raiders traded away Darren Waller this offseason, and replaced him with veteran Austin Hooper and OJ Howard in free agency. Hooper caught 44 balls for 444 yards and two touchdowns for the Tennessee Titans last season, and after being signed, was the assumed TE1 in Las Vegas for the 2023 campaign.
However, that could all change this summer, as the Raiders traded up on Day 2 of the 2023 NFL Draft to select Notre Dame star tight end, Michael Mayer. Considered by many as the best tight end in the draft class, Mayer has been impressive since putting on the Silver and Black, and has the skill set to be an elite player in Josh McDaniels's offense in Year 1.