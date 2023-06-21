3 Las Vegas Raiders veterans who could lose their job to a rookie
By Brad Weiss
Raiders vets who could lose starting job to a rookie: Jerry Tillery
Over the past two offseason, the first of the regime led by general manager Dave Ziegler, defensive tackle has certainly been a priority. Ziegler has utilized draft picks and free agency money on bolstering the position group in hopes of getting enough talent to help free Maxx Crosby coming off the edge.
Last year, during the regular season, the Raiders brought in former first round pick Jerry Tillery, who played well for the Silver and Black down the stretch. Tillery has been a bit of a bust in the NFL, and with the Raiders drafted Byron Young with the No. 70 overall pick this April, the rookie is going to get every chance to crack the starting lineup this summer.
The truth is, the Raiders could use a rotation at the defensive tackle spot, as they have a plethora of players who could improve the position group in 2023. Young is an exciting prospect who comes from a winning program at Alabama, and this summer, it would not be surprising if he rockets up the depth chart at defensive tackle.