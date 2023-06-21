3 Las Vegas Raiders veterans who could lose their job to a rookie
By Brad Weiss
Raiders vets who could lose starting job to a rookie: Tre'Von Moehrig
After being drafted in the second round of the 2021 NFL Draft, TCU safety Tre'Von Moehrig had a breakout season for the Raiders as a rookie. In fact, after the 2021 NFL season, many felt the Raiders were set at one of the safety positions for the long haul, a welcome sign after Johnathan Abram proved to be a bust after being a first-round pick in 2019.
The 2022 season did not bring as much success for Moehrig, as it could have been the new defensive scheme, or the league figuring out his tendencies. Whatever the case may be, Moehrig is in real trouble this offseason, especially after the addition of Marcus Epps in free agency, and Christopher Smith II in the 2023 NFL Draft.
Smith is a player to keep an eye on, as he was a unanimous All-American at Georgia, and helped the team to back-to-back national championships. He is an extremely talented player, and with Epps likely a definite starter for the Raiders in 2023, the battle between Moehrig and Smith could rage on all summer long.