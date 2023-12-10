Raiders vs Vikings 2023 Week 14: Bold predictions
The Las Vegas Raiders take on the Minnesota Vikings in Week 14, and here are some bold predictions for the matchup inside Allegiant Stadium.
By Brad Weiss
The 2023 NFL season is starting to wind down, as the calendar turns to December, and the Las Vegas Raiders come off their bye week. After losing to the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 12, the Raiders have had some time to reevaluate, and the hope is that Antonio Pierce will have his team ready to go on Sunday against the Minnesota Vikings.
Las Vegas goes into this game with a 5-7 record, but there is still hope for them to be playing meaningful football down the stretch. With that said, we dive into the Vikings matchup with a few bold predictions for the Silver and Black in Week 14.
Raiders vs Vikings 2023 Week 14: Bold predictions
1. Josh Jacobs runs for 125-plus yards and two scores
The Vikings have been strong against the run all season long, but on Sunday, Josh Jacobs could be in-line for his best game of the season. Jacobs has been steadily racking up rushing yards across the last few Raiders games, and the team has to lean on him in a big way on Sunday if they hope to come away with the victory.
If I am Bo Hardegree, I would give Jacobs the ball 20-plus times, allowing him to go over the century-mark and more. When the Raiders get into the red zone, he has to be a top priority, and could be in for his second multi-touchdown game of the season against Minnesota.