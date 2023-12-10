Raiders vs Vikings 2023 Week 14: Bold predictions
The Las Vegas Raiders take on the Minnesota Vikings in Week 14, and here are some bold predictions for the matchup inside Allegiant Stadium.
By Brad Weiss
2. Aidan O'Connell does not turn the ball over
We know that Aidan O'Connell is a rookie, and with that, there are going to be times during a game where you shake your head. However, I believe O'Connell continues to get better on a weekly basis, and if the Raiders are going to win on Sunday, he has to do a better job protecting the football.
Bo Hardegree needs to have a gameplan in place that takes some pressure off of O'Connell, and that should include pounding the ball in the run game. If they can do that, I like O'Connell to play a clean game Sunday against the Vikings.
3. Raiders defense has two interceptions
Joshua Dobbs has struggled in a big way across his last two starts, and that trend should continue against the Raiders on Sunday. The Raiders defense got a big boost when it was announced that Maxx Crosby would be playing in this game, and that means Madd Maxx will be chasing Dobbs around the field all game long.
The Las Vegas secondary is talented, and has played well at times, but they have struggled with consistency. Even with that being the case, Dobbs is not a good NFL quarterback, and under pressure, I like for him to throw the ball to the wrong team a few times in this one.