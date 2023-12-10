Raiders vs Vikings 2023 Week 14: Bold predictions
The Las Vegas Raiders take on the Minnesota Vikings in Week 14, and here are some bold predictions for the matchup inside Allegiant Stadium.
By Brad Weiss
4. Raiders win
Many are counting the Raiders out in this one, as they will be without starting left tackle Kolton Miller, and the Vikings are getting back their best offensive player, Justin Jefferson. Minnesota has been bad the last two weeks, even losing at home to the Chicago Bears before the bye week, but even with them going on the road, the oddsmakers like them in this game.
I believe the oddsmakers have it wrong in this one, and despite being three-point underdogs, the Raiders are talented enough to take care of business in Week 14. I would expect a fired-up team coming out of the gate after losing two straight, and with their season in the balance, Las Vegas will play a complete game against the Vikings.
Who knows what the rest of the season will bring, but playing at home out of the bye week has to give the Raiders some kind of advantage in this one. The Raiders know that the season is on the line, and are playing for Antonio Pierce's job, so despite being the underdog on Sunday, look for Las Vegas to shock the NFL landscape and move to 6-7.