Raiders vs Vikings 2023 Week 14: Date, Time, Injuries, Streaming, More
The Las Vegas Raiders take on the Minnesota Vikings in Week 14, and here is everything you need to know leading into this must-win game.
By Brad Weiss
Week 14 is a must-win game for the Las Vegas Raiders, as they welcome the Minnesota Vikings to Allegiant Stadium after the bye week. Las Vegas has lost two straight going into this matchup, but are still alive in the AFC Playoff race, as the rest of the conference has been stuck in neutral across the last few weeks.
With that said, here is everything you need to know going into this must-win game for the Raiders.
How to watch the Raiders vs Vikings 2023 Week 14
Who: Las Vegas Raiders vs Minnesota Vikings
When: Sunday, November 26, 2023
Time: 4:05 PM ET, 1:05 PM PT
Where: Allegiant Stadium, Las Vegas, Nevada
TV: FOX
Odds: According to FanDuel Sportsbook, the over/under is set at 40.5 for this matchup, with the Raiders being 3.0-point underdogs at home.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
Live Stream: FuboTV
Raiders Injuries: No Kolton Miller could spell danger for Las Vegas
The Raiders will have Maxx Crosby this week against the Minnesota Vikings, as he did not practice on Wednesday and Thursday but returned to the field on Friday. With Crosby able to go, the defense gets a huge bump, but it is the offense that will be without one of its key players in this one.
Left tackle Kolton Miller has been battling a shoulder injury for much of the season, and he has been ruled out for this matchup in Week 14. Miller's absence could severely hurt the Raiders chances of winning on Sunday, as the Vikings have a strong front-7, and will be looking to take advantage of the loss of Miller.
Raiders look to turn their season around
The arrow was definitely pointed upward for the Raiders after back-to-back wins against the New York Giants and Jets, but losses to the Miami Dolphins and Kansas City Chiefs prior to the bye week have forced the team into must-win mode going forward.
Las Vegas will be underdogs at home going into this game, but they have played well inside Allegiant Stadium this season, and hope to take advantage of a down Minnesota team in this one. Like the Raiders, Minnesota has lost their last two games, and with Joshua Dobbs struggling with turnovers across his last two starts, this is the perfect time to get the Vikings, especially at home.