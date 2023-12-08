Raiders vs Vikings 2023 Week 14: Game preview and prediction
The Las Vegas Raiders take on the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, and here is our official game preview and prediction for the matchup.
By Brad Weiss
Sitting at 5-7 out of the bye week, the Las Vegas Raiders know the matchup against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday is a huge one in terms of their playoff chances. Las Vegas got off to a fast start after the firing of Josh McDaniels, beating both the New York Giants and Jets, but since then, they have lost two straight to Miami and Kansas City.
Now, with their playoff lives hanging in the balance, they welcome a down Minnesota team to Allegiant Stadium in a must-win game for both teams. Like the Raiders, the Vikings have lost their last two times out, and have plenty of question marks going into this crucial battle in the desert.
With that said, here is our game preview and prediction for Sunday's matchup against Minnesota.
Raiders vs Vikings 2023 Week 14: Game Preview
The injury report definitely favors the Vikings in this matchup, as both Kolton Miller and Maxx Crosby have yet to practice this week for the Raiders. On the Minnesota Vikings side, star wide receiver Justin Jefferson is finally healthy enough to come off of injured reserve, giving a monster boost to the passing game, led by Joshua Dobbs.
Dobbs has been downright bad in recent weeks, committing six turnovers in his last two starts, and it was not even clear if he would start this game for Minnesota. Las Vegas will once again roll with Aidan O'Connell at quarterback, and he has his full complement of weapons available to him in this one, led by the Raiders own star wideout, Davante Adams.
Of course, the two biggest question marks for the Raiders in this one are Miller and Crosby, as the team will struggle on both sides of the ball without them in the lineup.
Raiders vs Vikings 2023 Week 14: Game Prediction
This game is a toss-up when you look at the rosters, as both teams have looked good at times this season, and terrible at others. At one point this season, the Vikings were riding a five-game winning streak, but it was been all downhill since then, and Dobbs has played his worst football of the season.
Las Vegas has a real chance to take advantage of a Vikings team struggling on Sunday, but they will need at least Crosby or Miller to find their way to get healthy in time for this matchup. Crosby was listed as doubtful the last time out, and has had extra time to get healthy, but it is clear that something is not right with his knee at this point in the season.
In the end, I like the Raiders to come away with the victory in front of the home crowd, led by a big game from Adams, who has plenty of experience playing against his former NFC North rival. Josh Jacobs should be able to find room to run, and the Raiders defense are likely to get at least a turnover or two against Dobbs.
Final Score: Raiders 24, Vikings 20