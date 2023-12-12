Raiders vs Vikings 2023 Week 14: Studs and Duds
The Las Vegas Raiders put on one of their worst displays in team history as they were shut out at home by the Minnesota Vikings. Here are the studs and duds from a terrible loss in Week 14.
If you thought the honeymoon phase was over for Antonio Pierce after losing two straight to contending teams, then the horrific display by the Las Vegas Raiders against the Minnesota Vikings in Week 14 might be what leads to the divorce. The Las Vegas Raiders were coming off their bye week and still managed to put up one of the worst offensive displays in team history against a good but not elite defense.
The last time the Raiders were shut out at home was 2011 and even with their offensive struggles this year, this is a new low. Presently this was not their lowest yardage total of the season as they put up an embarrassing 157 against the Detroit Lions but it was obviously their lowest scoring point total of the year.
This is the first time the Raiders have been shut out at home since 2011 but unfortunately, it is the second time they have been shut out in the last 2 years.
There was some hope that Antonio Pierce and the staff could turn things around with some winnable games after the bye week but after this display against an average Minnesota team focus should turn to the draft and the off-season rather than the playoffs. This probably closes the door on Antonio Pierce losing the interim tag and the Raiders will more than likely be looking for a new coach in the off-season.
For now, the Raiders may be facing backup quarterback Easton Stick and the Chargers on Thursday night but after seeing this performance our hopes are not very high for a victory in prime time. It may be better for the Raiders future for them to lose that game as well. Before we jump to Thursday night football, let's talk about the studs and studs from a humiliating loss at home in Week 14.