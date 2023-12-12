Raiders vs Vikings 2023 Week 14: Studs and Duds
The Las Vegas Raiders put on one of their worst displays in team history as they were shut out at home by the Minnesota Vikings. Here are the studs and duds from a terrible loss in Week 14.
Raiders Stud – Maxx Crosby
Before the Kansas City Chiefs game, there was a lot of talk about Maxx Crosby’s knee and the fact that he was going to play with a doubtful tag for the first time in his career. In fact, he was the first player in the NFL this season to remain active for a game despite having the doubtful tag leading up to it.
After the game, he revealed that he had to make a trip to the hospital to drain his knee of fluid and that there was a danger of a long-term injury if he was hurt again.
Despite the injury, Crosby played well against Kansas City and even came up with a sack and after a week off to recover during the buy, Crosby was even more dominant against Minnesota. He finished the day with 10 combined tackles, 3 tackles for loss, four quarterback hits, and two sacks.
The rest of the Raiders defense also did its part with three sacks between them, but it was clear who was leading the charge for a dominant defensive display.
Many fans were calling for Crosby to shut it down for the rest of the season to avoid that long term injury but as he has said many times, they would have to carry him off the field before he shuts it down himself. Sometimes teams need to protect players from themselves and despite how much we love seeing Crosby destroying opposing offenses, it might be time to put him on injured reserve if he is still hurt.
If he has recovered, then we will continue to watch him play at an all-pro level and hope that he gets the recognition he deserves despite the struggles of the team.