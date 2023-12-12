Raiders vs Vikings 2023 Week 14: Studs and Duds
The Las Vegas Raiders put on one of their worst displays in team history as they were shut out at home by the Minnesota Vikings. Here are the studs and duds from a terrible loss in Week 14.
Raiders Stud – Tyree Wilson
This was by far the best game of Tyree Wilson's young career. The former number one pick has had his fair share of struggles this season, but Sunday was the first time where he made some impact plays on the defense. He finished the day with 4 tackles, one tackle for loss, one quarterback hit, and one sack of quarterback Josh Dobbs.
Some of this improvement had to do with Wilson playing on the interior a bit more and he was able to make his presence felt as a three technique rather than as an edge rusher. There are some fans who have been calling for this change as Wilson may not possess the athleticism to be a full-time edge rusher and perhaps with his combination of size and strength he should move to defensive tackle full time.
There were a few other plays where Wilson created pressure on the interior and his teammates Crosby and Robinson were able to clean things up as they were matched up one-on-one with tackles on the outside. The Raiders have been looking for a dominant defensive tackle for a very long time and perhaps they have one in Wilson who may just need to bulk up a bit in the offseason to make the switch permanent.
If he could develop into an interior pass rusher like Chris Jones or Deforest Buckner, then the talk of him being a bust could die down very quickly.