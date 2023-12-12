Raiders vs Vikings 2023 Week 14: Studs and Duds
The Las Vegas Raiders put on one of their worst displays in team history as they were shut out at home by the Minnesota Vikings. Here are the studs and duds from a terrible loss in Week 14.
Raiders Dud – Hunter Renfrow
Hunter Renfrow was having a bit of a resurgence in the last few games as he was starting to become more involved in the Raiders’ offense. In his last two games, Renfrow had 9 catches for 80 yards and was making Josh McDaniels look foolish for not making him a bigger part of the game plan.
Even on Sunday against the Vikings, renfro had three catches for 46 yards including a massive catch and run in the third quarter that set the Raiders up inside the red zone for what could have been a game-winning touchdown. Unfortunately, a few plays later, a familiar demon popped up for Renfrow as he fumbled the ball and ended the Raiders hopes for scoring on that drive.
Renfro now has 12 fumbles in 70 games, which is of course a massive problem for the young receiver. If you recall, Renfrow’s fumble against the Arizona Cardinals in week two of last season cost the Raiders that game and started the spiral that was the disastrous 2023 season. We know that Renfrow is still a dangerous weapon in the slot, but coaches simply can't trust players who don't know how to hold on to the ball, especially in high-leverage situations.
He still has four games to redeem himself in his contract suggests he will likely be on the Raiders for a while, but those fumble issues need to be resolved if he wants to continue to be featured in this offense.