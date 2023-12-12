Raiders vs Vikings 2023 Week 14: Studs and Duds
The Las Vegas Raiders put on one of their worst displays in team history as they were shut out at home by the Minnesota Vikings. Here are the studs and duds from a terrible loss in Week 14.
Raiders Dud – Bo Hardegree
As a Raiders fan since the late 1990s, I have seen my fair share of horrendous offensive performances. Last year against the Saints was perhaps the worst but there were plenty of other candidates throughout the years. At least the Saints performance was the worst until week 14 as in other shutouts, the Raiders are usually getting blown out and it's somewhat understandable that the players would not be trying as hard to score once they were down by three or four touchdowns.
What made this performance especially excruciating was that the Raiders were in the game until literally the last two minutes when O'Connell threw his game ending interception. There was hope that interim offensive coordinator Bo Hardegree would bring some creativity to the offense that had gotten stale under McDaniels, but it has been more of the same.
Perhaps this is head coach Antonio Pierce's fault, but the offense has become increasingly conservative despite the plethora of weapons at its disposal.
We understand that heart agree wants to protect his young quarterback but when you are in a desperate situation and the team has nothing to lose, you need to let it rip. There were very few attempts downfield in this game and the offense was stuck in the mud. It's time for a change at play caller and heart agree can find work elsewhere.