Raiders vs 49ers: 3 under-the-radar players to keep an eye on in Preseason Week 2
The Las Vegas Raiders take on the Los Angeles Rams in preseason action this weekend, and here are three under-the-radar players to keep an eye on.
By Brad Weiss
On Saturday, the Las Vegas Raiders will look to remain perfect in the preseason under head coach Josh McDaniels, as they head to Los Angeles to take on the Rams. The Rams battled it out against the Los Angeles Chargers in their Week 1 preseason matchup, losing 34-17, while the Raiders beat San Francisco, 34-7.
The win against the 49ers went well beyond the boxscore, as the team got great play from Aidan O'Connell, and the defense really showed out. The Raiders are a team with solid depth this summer, and when it comes time to make cuts, it is going to very difficult this time around.
Here, we look at some under-the-radar members of the Silver and Black who could bolster their chances of making the 53-man roster on Saturday.
Under-the-radar Raiders to keep an eye on vs the Rams
Sam Webb
The Raiders struggled to force turnovers last season, finishing dead last in interceptions as a team. However, they were able to get one against the 49ers on Sunday, as Sam Webb not only picked off the pass, but ran it back 43 yards to set up a short touchdown for the Raiders.
I like the way Webb plays the game, and though he is in a position group loaded with veteran talent, he does have sticking power. He is solid in coverage, and has a nose for the ball, so I expect him to continue to play well this preseason.