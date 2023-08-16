Raiders vs 49ers: 3 under-the-radar players to keep an eye on in Preseason Week 2
The Las Vegas Raiders take on the Los Angeles Rams in preseason action this weekend, and here are three under-the-radar players to keep an eye on.
By Brad Weiss
Under-the-radar Raiders to keep an eye on vs the Rams
Dalton Wagner
The Las Vegas Raiders return their entire starting offensive line from a year ago, but that does not mean that things could change at any moment this summer. While not a starter, the Raiders got bad news on offensive tackle Brandon Parker this week, as he was put on injured reserve, ending his season for the second straight year.
As it stands, Kolton Miller and Jermaine Eluemunor are slated to start once again in 2023, though 2022 seventh-round draft pick Thayer Munford Jr. is fighting his way to crack the starting lineup. Another offensive tackle that is making some waves is Dalton Wagner, an undrafted rookie free agent who looks every bit the part of an NFL player.
Wagner will get a push up the depth chart with Parker out, but he still has a veteran in Justin Herron that he must pass in order to make the 53-man roster. I believe the Raiders are going to keep four offensive tackles after the cuts, putting Wagner in great position to be one of the rare UDFA rookies that make a Week 1 roster.