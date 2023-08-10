Raiders vs 49ers: 5 Raiders who must start 2023 preseason hot
The Las Vegas Raiders kick off their 2023 preseason slate on Sunday, and these five Raiders must get off to a hot start.
By Brad Weiss
The time has finally come for the Las Vegas Raiders to take the field at Allegiant Stadium for the first time since the end of the 2022 NFL regular season. Last year, the Raiders bumbled their way to a six-win campaign, locking up the No. 7 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, and forcing Dave Ziegler to once again turn over the roster.
Sunday starts the first chapter of the preseason, as the Las Vegas Raiders will welcome the San Francisco 49ers to Allegiant Stadium for preseason game No. 1. The 49ers go into the 2023 NFL season as one of the teams to beat in the NFC, especially if quarterback Brock Purdy has rebounded from a tough shoulder injury last season.
The Raiders are having a really solid camp, and it is clear that the roster has more depth, and more talent than it has a year ago. Ziegler and his staff have preached competition, no matter who you are, and it has been evident that players are going 110 percent to try and make the 53-man roster out of camp.
Here, we look at five members of the Raiders who must get out to a hot start on Sunday.