Raiders vs 49ers: 5 Raiders who must start 2023 preseason hot
The Las Vegas Raiders kick off their 2023 preseason slate on Sunday, and these five Raiders must get off to a hot start.
By Brad Weiss
Raiders vs 49ers: 5 Raiders who must start 2023 preseason hot
Amik Robertson
This offseason, the Raiders made it a point to get better at the cornerback position, bringing in veterans like Marcus Peters, Duke Shelley, and David Long Jr. via free agency to name a few. They also may have struck gold in the NFL Draft, as Jakorian Bennett, a fourth-round pick from Maryland, has looked like a legitimate starter through the first few weeks of camp.
But where does that leave the best cornerback on the Raiders roster from last season. Despite all the hype surrounding Nate Hobbs, it was actually Amik Robertson who played the best football at the position, and while that is not saying much, he did prove that he should be part of the solution in Las Vegas moving forward.
Now, he is fighting for his spot on the 53-man roster, and will have to stand out during the preseason to once again be in the mix for the Raiders. He proved to have the talent to play at the NFL level last season after struggling early in his career, but a down preseason could leave him as the odd man out come cut time.