Raiders vs 49ers: 5 Raiders who must start 2023 preseason hot
The Las Vegas Raiders kick off their 2023 preseason slate on Sunday, and these five Raiders must get off to a hot start.
By Brad Weiss
Can Keelan Cole keep pace with the rest of the Raiders WR group?
To say that the Raiders have been building up the wide receiver room over the past two offseason would be an understatement. The Raiders added one of the best in the game last offseason in Davante Adams, and this year, they have gone all-in, adding quality players via free agency and the 2023 NFL Draft.
Last year, the Raiders brought in Keelan Cole via free agency, and he would go on to appear in 14 games, making three starts. He was a good enough player to rack up that kind of playing time on last year's roster, but this year, the Raiders have brought in numerous veterans in free agency, as well as a key piece during the 2023 NFL Draft.
Cole is now going to have to pass many solid veterans on the depth chart like DeAndre Carter and Phillip Dorsett, as well as rookie Tre Tucker, who is having a great camp. Can he do it? Nobody can really tell, but we should see enough of him in the preseason for him to get a fair shot at making the roster.