Raiders vs 49ers: 5 Raiders who must start 2023 preseason hot
The Las Vegas Raiders kick off their 2023 preseason slate on Sunday, and these five Raiders must get off to a hot start.
By Brad Weiss
Will Alex Bars remain a starting offensive guard for the Raiders?
For the first time in a long time, the Las Vegas Raiders will actually return all five starters from their offensive line this season. The Raiders have one of the better left tackles in all of football in Kolton Miller, and you have to like what the team got from Dylan Parham, a rookie offensive guard last season.
The big question for this offensive line in 2023 is whether or not Jermaine Eluemunor and Alex Bars can hold onto their starting positions. While I believe Eluemunor will have no problem staving off the competition, the battle for offensive guard opposite Parham is going to be real, and there are plenty of guys gunning for Bars' job.
Bars has to show during the preseason that he is once again a key for this Raiders offensive line, and cement his place alongside Parham and center Andre James along the interior. Netane Muti, Greg Van Roten, and McClendon Curtis are just a few of the guys coming after his starting spot, so keep an eye on this the rest of the summer.