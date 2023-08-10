Raiders vs 49ers: 5 Raiders who must start 2023 preseason hot
The Las Vegas Raiders kick off their 2023 preseason slate on Sunday, and these five Raiders must get off to a hot start.
By Brad Weiss
Raiders 3rd-year safety Trevon Moehrig needs a big summer
Going into the 2022 NFL season, most fans of the Raiders were excited about two young defensive backs, Nate Hobbs and Trevon Moehrig. Both had been outstanding as rookies, helping the Raiders to their first playoff appearance since the 2016 season, but both took a significant step back in 2022.
Maybe it was the change to Patrick Graham's defense, or maybe just a lack of talent around them, but make no mistake, they were targeted last season. Now, entering their third season in the NFL, the pressure is on both to get back to the form they showed in 2021, all the while holding onto their respective starting jobs.
That brings us to Moehrig, who has looked very good playing alongside Marcus Epps this summer, and entering a big preseason for him. Epps should be able to get the best out of him, and the combination looks fast during camp, but now that the preseason is here, we will get a better look at what kind of player Moehrig will be for the Raiders in 2023.