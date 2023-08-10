Raiders vs 49ers odds and prediction for 2023 Preseason Week 1
The Las Vegas Raiders take on the San Francisco 49ers in Week 1 of the 2023 preseason, and here are the latest odds and prediction.
By Brad Weiss
Week 1 of the 2023 preseason schedule kicks off today, but fans of the Las Vegas Raiders will have to wait until Sunday to see the Silver and Black in action. The Raiders will start their march to the regular season with a home game against the San Francisco 49ers, though most of the big-name players are likely to sit this one out.
This offseason, the Raiders made some major changes to the roster, as general manager Dave Ziegler looks to set the franchise up for long-term success. They brought in numerous players via free agency, drafted nine college prospects in the 2023 NFL Draft, and sent both Derek Carr and Darren Waller packing.
The hope is that the team takes a step forward from a six-win season a year ago, but only time will tell if these moves will pay off. For now, it is time for some preseason action.
Raiders vs 49ers odds for 2023 preseason Week 1
According to the latest odds from FanDuel Sportsbook, the Raiders are 4.0-point underdogs vs the 49ers on Sunday afternoon. This can be bet at -110 in both directions depending on which way you think the points spread will go (bet $100 to win $90.91).
Anyone who wants to bet the Silver and Black on the money line can get them at a tempting +155 (bet $100 to win $155), with San Francisco fans being able to bet the 49ers on the money line per FanDuel at -180 (bet $100 to win $55.56).
The over/under for the contest is set at 35.5 points currently:
- Under 35.5 points: -110 (bet 105 to win $90.91)
- Over 35.5 points: -110 (bet $115 to win $90.91)
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
Raiders vs 49ers prediction for 2023 preseason Week 1
The first preseason game is always interesting football, as a lot of the players are fighting for their lives in terms of making the 53-man roster. We won't see a lot of the superstars on Sunday, as both starting quarterbacks are likely to sit, as well as the elite players on each roster, but that does not mean this game won't lack action.
In fact, with the Raiders roster being so deep this summer, and with so many position battles, one could argue that this will be must-see TV. These games have a tendency to be low-scoring, especially early on, so if you are betting, you may want to take a look at the under.
I believe that the Raiders can come away with the victory here due to the fact we should see a steady dose of Zamir White, and also because Aidan O'Connell has looked sharp in his first camp. The 49ers roster is very top-heavy when it comes to their offensive firepower, and in the end, the Raiders make a few more plays in a 20-17 victory.