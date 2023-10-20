Raiders vs. Bears best anytime touchdown scorer picks
The Raiders and Bears both have to play backup quarterbacks, but Las Vegas is better equipped to survive a week with Brian Hoyer than the Bears are with Tyson Bagent.
By Josh Yourish
Last week, the Las Vegas Raiders won their third game of the season, 21-17 over the Patriots, but they lost one of their former Patriots. Jimmy Garoppolo left the game with a back injury and is going to miss his second game of the year. Another former Patriots, Brian Hoyer replaced Jimmy G on Sunday and will likely start in Week 7 against the Chicago Bears.
The Bears are 1-5 and probably won’t have their quarterback either, so we’re going to back the Vegas offense with three anytime TD scorer bets this week.
Raiders vs. Bears anytime TD picks
- Josh Jacobs
- Michael Mayer
- Davante Adams
Josh Jacobs
The Raiders haven’t gotten the same type of production from Jacobs this season as they did in 2022, but that doesn’t change their game plan in the backfield. Jacobs has gotten 107 carries and 35 targets. Their RB2 is Zamir White who has carried the ball 10 times and been targetted three.
There is no division of labor in the backfield and that makes Jacobs valuable for an anytime TD bet every week. Especially this week against the Bears defense and with a backup quarterback. Josh McDaniels will be hesitant to throw the ball.
Michael Mayer
The Raiders took some time breaking in their new weapon on offense, but last week was Michael Mayer's coming out party in the NFL. He came into last week with three catches all season and made five catches for 75 yards against the Patriots.
His usage will continue to climb throughout the year and it's only a matter of time before he scores his first touchdown.
Davante Adams
If I was a backup quarterback in the NFL and I was forced to start a game, the first thing I would do was tell my best receiver to be ready and throw the ball his way all day long. It’s hard to make a mistake when you’re throwing in the direction of Davante Adams, and Brian Hoyer -- or even Aidan O'Connell -- has been around long enough to know that.
Adams leads the NFL in red zone targets with 14 and has only scored two touchdowns in the red zone. That number will continue to go up with that massive of a target share in the most valuable part of the field.
