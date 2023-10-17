Raiders vs. Bears prediction, odds, spread, injuries, trends for NFL Week 7
Breaking down a full betting preview, including odds, trends, and best bet, for the NFL Week 7 showdown between the Las Vegas Raiders and Chicago Bears.
The Las Vegas Raiders secured a big win against the New England Patriots in Week 6, and now they head to Chicago to take on the lowly Bears in a Week 7 game that may just get them into the playoff picture if they can win their third straight.
It could be a battle of backup quarterbacks between these two teams on Sunday as Jimmy Garoppolo is listed as questionable with a back injury and Justin Fields is doubtful with a bad thumb. Regardless, there's value to be had in the betting market for it.
Check out this week's episode of the "Road to 272 Bets" to find out my best bet for all 13 NFL Week 7 games.
If you want to get in on the action, I'd recommend doing so at FanDuel Sportsbook. For a limited time, new users will receive $200 in bonus bets when they place their first $5 bet! Just click the link below to take advantage of this unbelievable offer.
Raiders vs. Bears odds, spread, and total
Raiders vs. Bears betting trends
- The UNDER is 6-1 in the Raiders' last seven games
- Raiders are 2-5 ATS in their last seven games vs. Bears
- Raiders are 1-4 ATS in their last five road games
- Bears are 2-11-1 ATS in their last 14 games
- The OVER is 5-1 in the Bears' last six games
- The OVER is 7-0 in the Bears' last seven games vs. AFC opponents
Raiders vs. Bears injury reports
Las Vegas Raiders injury report
- Roderic Teamer - S - Questionable
- Jimmy Garoppolo - QB - Questionable
- Nate Hobbs - CB - Questionable
- Justin Herron - OT - Questionable
Chicago Bears injury report
- Justin Fields - QB - Doubtful
- Terrell Smith - CB - Questionable
- Nate Davis - G - Questionable
- Travis Homer - RB - Questionable
- Roschon Johnson - RB - Questionable
Raiders vs. Bears how to watch
- Date: Sunday, Oct. 22
- Game Time: 1:00 p.m. EST
- Venue: Soldier Field
- How to Watch (TV): FOX
- Las Vegas Raiders Record: 3-3
- Chicago Bears Record: 1-5
Raiders vs. Bears key players to watch
Las Vegas Raiders
Josh Jacobs: The number one player that Raiders fans need to focus on is Josh Jacobs. He continues to be fed the ball on a weekly basis but he has yet to produce this season. He's averaging a measly 2.9 yards per carry, one of the worst marks in the NFL. If the Raiders want to keep their momentum moving in the right direction, they need Jacobs to return to his 2022 form in a hurry.
Chicago Bears
Tyson Bagent: With Justin Fields likely sidelined, all eyes will point to Tyson Bagent the division 2 college football legend. He had an admirable performance replacing Fields against the Vikings this past week, completing 71.4% of passes for 83 yards, but threw an interception that ended their chances of a comeback. The undrafted free agent will likely have a chance to show his stuff this weekend.
Raiders vs. Bears prediction and pick
Instead of picking a side in this potential battle of backup quarterbacks, I'm going to look at the total instead and bet the OVER 37.5. Yes, neither offense has been great this season and if either/both of them opt for their backup QB on Sunday, you can expect a further dip.
With that being said, neither defense has been good this year either, especially the Bears. Chicago ranks 30th in opponent EPA/play and 29th in opponent yards per play. The Raiders defense ranks 25th and 17th in those two respective stats.
Totals in the mid-30s should be reserved for games involving elite defenses, which this game certainly doesn't have.
Give me the OVER in this interconference showdown.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
You can check out all of Iain's bets here!