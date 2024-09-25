Raiders vs Browns 2024 Week 4: Keys to victory for Las Vegas
By Brad Weiss
It was a disappointing Week 3 for the Las Vegas Raiders this past Sunday against the Carolina Panthers, as they were beaten soundly at home, 36-22. The game was not as close as the two-score loss would indicate, as Andy Dalton picked apart the Raiders defense all game long in the most shocking result of the Week 3 slate.
However, Las Vegas has a great chance to get back to .500 this Sunday, once again in front of the home crowd, as they welcome the Cleveland Browns to Allegiant Stadium. To do so, they have to be strong in all facets of the game, and cannot afford to once again come out flat against a very beatable team.
Here, we look at the keys to victory for the Raiders in this one.
Raiders vs Browns 2024 Week 4: Keys to victory for Las Vegas
3. Get pressure on Deshaun Watson
Deshaun Watson has not looked like the quarterback that the Cleveland Browns mortgaged the future to get since arriving in Cleveland, but he played better in the team's loss against the New York Giants this past weekend. Watson is still dangerous with the football in his hands, so getting pressure on him will loom large for the Raiders in Week 4.
It was clear during the team's loss last weekend that Maxx Crosby is not healthy, and he is not getting much help in the pass rush so far this season. The loss of Malcolm Koonce was a big one, so someone needs to step up on Sunday because getting pressure on Watson has proven to force him into making mistakes in the past.
2. Commit to the run game
The New York Giants did not shy away from the run game on Sunday, even when they were struggling in that department, and that led to wearing the Browns down late in the game. Devin Singletary was able to finally find room in the second half, ripping off a 43-yard run that elevated his totals, and put the game away.
Las Vegas has yet to establish the run game this season, but they tried to get it going against the Carolina Panthers behind Zamir White. In order for the Raiders to control clock, and keep the Browns offense off the field, White has to have a big game on Sunday, or else it may be time for the Silver and Black to find other options to run the ball.
1. Get the ball to Davante Adams
The big star for the New York Giants in their victory against Cleveland this past weekend was wide receiver Malik Nabers, a rookie from LSU. Nabers hauled in two second-half touchdown passes from Daniel Jones, finishing the game with eight catches on 12 targets and nearly 80 yards receiving.
That is the kind of action that Davante Adams should get against the Browns, as he is the key playmaker for the Raiders on the outside. We saw good things from Jakobi Meyers and Tre Tucker last week, and Brock Bowers has been outstanding as a rookie this year, but if Adams does not get it going on Sunday, the Browns have done their job against this Raiders passing attack.