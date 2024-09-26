Raiders vs Browns 2024 Week 4: Odds and Prediction
By Brad Weiss
The Las Vegas Raiders will stay home in Week 4, as they welcome the Cleveland Browns to Allegiant Stadium in a must-win game between AFC foes. Both teams have gotten off to 1-2 starts to the 2024 campaign, and will be looking to get back on track after losses this past weekend.
Cleveland was expected to be a power in the AFC this season, thanks to a strong defensive unit, led by Myles Garrett, and the return of a healthy Deshaun Watson. A former perennial Pro Bowl quarterback, Watson has struggled since leaving Houston, but he did go 5-1 in six starts last season, and looked better in the team's loss to the New York Giants in Week 3.
For the Raiders, all the good feelings from the win against Baltimore in Week 2 disappeared after the Andy Dalton-led Carolina Panthers beat them at home last weekend. They will look to try to rebound in a big way on Sunday, and here are the odds, and our early prediction for the matchup.
Odds via Draftkings Sportsbook.
Current Raiders vs Browns odds in Week 4
- Spread: Raiders -1.0
- Over Under: 37.0
- Moneyline: Raiders -110, Browns -102
The Raiders and Browns will both make their bettors money if they pick them on the Moneyline in Week 4. That is not something you see very often.
Raiders vs Browns Week 4 prediction
It is now-or-never for this Raiders team, as they came back strong to beat the Ravens in Week 2, and then laid an egg in front of the home crowd in Week 3. We still do not know what this team is fully capable of going into the fourth game of the season, and this is the week where the pretenders start to separate themselves from actual contenders.
Playing at home for a second week in a row should give the Raiders an advantage, but they had every advantage at their disposal against Carolina and could not get it done. Gardner Minshew II looked terrible under center, and the offensive line did not do much to help spring Zamir White in the run game.
On defense, it was evident that Maxx Crosby was not right, and with very little help in the pass rush, Andy Dalton had his way with the Raiders secondary. That defensive backfield took a big hit with the injury to Marcus Epps, a leader and veteran on that side of the ball who has played strong football for the Raiders since coming over last season.
This game is going to be a low-scoring affair, and it will likely come down to a Daniel Carlson field goal if the Raiders hope to move to .500. I believe that Minshew will bounce back in Week 4 against this Browns defense, but it will be the battle in the trenches on both sides of the ball that decides what should be a wild game inside Allegiant Stadium on Sunday.
Final Score: Raiders 20, Browns 17