Raiders vs Rams: 3 offensive players we want to see more of in 2023 Preseason Week 2
While the first pre-season game went quite well for the Las Vegas Raiders, Raider Nation would like to see more of these offensive players this week.
By Jason Willis
Raiders rookie QB Aidan O'Connell
As mentioned, Aidan O’Connell had quite the performance against the 49ers in last week's exhibition game.
Consistently able to deliver the ball over the middle of the field, he kept the ball out of harm's way, made things easy for his receivers, and kept the offense on schedule. Most impressive however was the poise that he showed during his first professional action. Truly, he did not seem to feel any pressure, both literally and figuratively.
Of course, this was against a slew of back ups on the San Francisco defense and they were hardly running anything complicated to try and force O’Connell off his spot. As such, if the Rams are going to okay some of their starters on defense this week, it may benefit the Raiders to put their rookie signal caller to the test once again.
After all, I don’t think anyone is really curious to see what Brian Hoyer can do at this point in his career. Let the young guys play.