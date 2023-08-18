Raiders vs Rams: 3 offensive players we want to see more of in 2023 Preseason Week 2
While the first pre-season game went quite well for the Las Vegas Raiders, Raider Nation would like to see more of these offensive players this week.
By Jason Willis
Raiders starting QB Jimmy Garoppolo
As mentioned, none of the Raiders' offensive starters played in the week one game against the 49ers but the team's new starter at quarterback, Jimmy Garoppolo, was there and in the silver and black uniform for the first time.
Could the veteran signal-caller make his debut with the team this weekend in Los Angeles against the Rams? While it would be unlikely, it certainly is not impossible. With just three pre-season games now, the Raiders are quickly running out of chances to get him game reps before the regular season.
Around the league, starting quarterbacks are seeing more and more time in the preseason. Patrick Mahomes played in the team's first game and the Bills' Josh Allen is expected to play a quarter and a half in week two.
Under McDaniels, the Raiders starters played sparingly last pre-season. In fact, Derek Carr and most skill position players received no playing time which may have contributed to the dysfunction that was shown early on last season.
Again, it would definitely be a surprise to see #10 on the field Saturday but the members of Raider Nation would no doubt be excited to see him.