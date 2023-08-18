Raiders vs Rams: 3 offensive players we want to see more of in 2023 Preseason Week 2
While the first pre-season game went quite well for the Las Vegas Raiders, Raider Nation would like to see more of these offensive players this week.
By Jason Willis
Raiders potential RB1 Zamir White
With under a month to go until the start of the regular season, last year's rushing champ Josh Jacobs still has not signed his franchise tag with the Raiders. With a resolution seemingly not on the horizon, the team will need a plan in case of an emergency.
Currently, the next man up is slated to be second-year pro Zamir White who turned in a solid performance against the 49ers on Sunday with thirteen carries for 43 yards and a touchdown. Still, the fans would like to see more.
Filling in for one of the best running backs in the NFL is not an easy task. However, the Raider front office clearly saw something in the Georgia product when they selected him in the fourth round and it wouldn't be wise to write the 23-year-old off yet.
He still has work to do, namely with breaking tackles and chipping in in the passing game, but another solid performance in week two would go a long way in making Raiders fans more comfortable if he is indeed going to be the starter come week one.