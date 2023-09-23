Raiders vs Steelers 2023 Week 3: 3 Raiders to watch
The Las Vegas Raiders take on the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 3, and here are three members of the Silver and Black to keep an eye on in the matchup.
By Brad Weiss
The Las Vegas Raiders open their 2023 home slate in primetime this weekend, as they play host to the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday Night Football. The 2023 season has had its fair share of ups and downs already, with the Raiders looking good in Week 1 against Denver, before falling on their faces in Week 2 in Buffalo.
Returning home could be just what the Raiders need, and getting the Steelers on a short week, they should have an advantage in this game. If the Silver and Black are to come away with the victory, these three players must step up in a big way against Pittsburgh.
1. Greg Van Roten
There was a battle this summer to see who would start opposite Dylan Parham at the two offensive guard spots, and that battle was won by Greg Van Roten. The veteran looked like a real presence during the summer, but since the start of the 2023 regular season, he has been more of a liability than anything else.
On Sunday night, the Raiders have to get the run game going behind this offensive line, and Van Roten is someone to keep an eye on throughout the matchup. If he struggles, the Raiders may need to find another solution at the position.
2. Tyree Wilson
The saga that has been Chandler Jones got some clarity this week, as the team placed him on the non-football illness list. That means we won't be seeing No. 55 in a uniform anytime soon, which give Tyree Wilson a great opportunity to get more reps at defensive end in Week 3, and beyond.
Wilson looked slow off the ball in Week 1 against Denver, but put together some better reps during the Bills game last Sunday. He was the No. 7 overall pick, so the time is now for him to prove that he deserved to be a top-10 selection.
3. Jakobi Meyers
During his first game as a member of the Las Vegas Raiders, wide receiver Jakobi Meyers lit up the Denver Broncos defense. Unfortunately for the Raiders, he was lit up towards the end of the game, as he suffered a concussion thanks to a dirty hit by Broncos safety Kareem Jackson.
Meyers was a full participant in practice this week, so he will be ready to go in Week 3, giving a big boost to the Raiders passing attack. If he plays the way he did in Denver, Jimmy Garoppolo could be in for a big night in his first Raiders primetime start.