Las Vegas Raiders: How to watch Day 1 of the 2023 NFL Draft
Finally, the 2023 NFL Draft is upon us. When the Raiders pick with the seventh overall selection on Thursday night, where can you watch it?
After months of discussion and deliberation, the NFL Draft will take place on Thursday. With the seventh overall selection, the Raiders have a chance to select a franchise-changing player. To make things even more intriguing, the Silver and Black are in a prime position to take a quarterback.
Of course, this offseason brought major change, as the team released Derek Carr, who was quickly signed by the New Orleans Saints. Las Vegas goes into the first round with a plethora of needs, especially on the defensive side of the ball, where they will be tasked with upgrading all three levels of the defense.
In what will be the first pick general manager Dave Ziegler ever makes on day one, would the Raiders select their Derek Carr replacement? With all of Raider Nation sure to tune in, where can you watch the first round?
Las Vegas Raiders 2023 NFL Draft: How to watch
Unlike all other sports, the first day of the NFL Draft is one of the biggest days of the sports calendar. As such, it is being broadcasted on a litany of channels. On Thursday, April 27th at 5 p.m. PT, the draft will be streaming live on NFL Network, ABC, ESPN, and ESPN Deportes.
Of course, you can always watch all the faction online with FuboTV.
As mentioned, Las Vegas has a chance to select a franchise altering talent with the seventh overall pick. Even if that selection isn't a quarterback, the team badly needs defensive talent. Luckily foe them, this draft is loaded with it.
Could Jalen Carter or Christian Gonzalez be the newest members of the Las Vegas Raiders? How about Anthony Richardson or C.J. Stroud? Tune in Thursday night to see for yourself.