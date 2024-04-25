Las Vegas Raiders: How to watch Day 1 of the 2024 NFL Draft
The Las Vegas Raiders hold the No. 13 pick in the first round of the NFL Draft, and here is how you can watch all the action on Day 1.
By Brad Weiss
The Las Vegas Raiders go into the 2024 NFL Draft holding the No. 13 overall pick, this after finishing on the outside looking in at the playoffs once again this past season. Still, with a new general manager in place, the Raiders have high hopes for this draft season, and the action will kick off from Detroit, Michigan on Thursday night.
For the Raiders, the needs are pretty glaring going into this draft season, as the free agency frenzy dried up for them after the Christian Wilkins signing. Las Vegas also lost two key pieces on their offense in Josh Jacobs and Jermaine Eluemunor, so overall, Telesco needs to make sure he makes good during all three days of this event.
As we inch closer to the kick off of the first round, we dive into how you can watch all of the action on Thursday night.
How to watch the Raiders pick on Day 1 of the 2024 NFL Draft
Unlike all other sports, the first day of the NFL Draft is one of the biggest days of the sports calendar. As such, it is being broadcast on a litany of channels. On Thursday, April 25th at 5 p.m. PT, the draft will be streaming live on NFL Network, ABC, ESPN, and ESPN Deportes.
Of course, you can also stream the NFL Draft through FuBoTV.
The time has come for the next group of Raiders to join the franchise, and for the first time in a long time, the Raiders roster is strong going into the NFL Draft. There are questions on both sides of the ball, including at the quarterback position, but overall, the time has come for Telesco and his staff to put their biggest stamp on this franchise.
First things first, what should be an exciting first round of the 2024 NFL Draft.