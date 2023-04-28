Las Vegas Raiders: How to watch Day 2 of the 2023 NFL Draft
Day 2 of the 2023 NFL Draft kicks off on Friday night, as the Las Vegas Raiders look to continue to add impact players to the roster.
The first night of the NFL Draft always brings a ton of excitement, and for the Las Vegas Raiders, they were no exception on Thursday night. Going into the draft with significant needs on the defensive side of the ball, general manager Dave Ziegler used the No. 7 overall pick to add one of the best defensive players in the draft class.
Tyree Wilson from Texas Tech is an outstanding edge rusher that should pair well with Maxx Crosby for years to come. He is quick, explosive, and has the size and strength you look for in a player that should be able to step up to the next level and make an impact right away.
With Day 1 in the books, the Raiders and the rest of the NFL turn their attention to Friday night, and there is a ton of talent still out there to select.
Raiders hold three picks on Day 2
The Raiders hold three Day 2 picks, starting in the second round at No. 38 overall. In the third round, Las Vegas will pick at No. 70, as well as No. 100, the selection the got by trading away tight end Darren Waller to the New York Giants.
Here is how you can watch all of the action Friday Night:
What: 2023 NFL Draft, Rounds 2 and 3
When: Friday, April 28, 2023
Time: 4 PM PT
Where: Kansas City, Missouri
Television Station: ABC, ESPN, NFL Network
Live Stream: FuboTV
Round 2 and 3 will kick off at 4PM PT, and the coverage can be seen on ABC, ESPN, and the NFL Network. There are plenty of holes left to fill on this Raiders roster, and with three selections on Friday night, you can expect more impact players to join the organization as Ziegler and his staff look to revamp this roster.