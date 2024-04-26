Las Vegas Raiders: How to watch Day 2 of the 2024 NFL Draft
The Las Vegas Raiders are slated to pick twice on Day 2 of the 2024 NFL Draft, and here is how you can catch all the action.
By Brad Weiss
Day 1 of the 2024 NFL Draft is in the books, and for the Las Vegas Raiders, the selection at No. 13 overall was Georgia tight end Brock Bowers. The No. 1 overall player at his position group, Bowers is going to be another excellent pass-catching option for the Silver and Black in 2024, and as the best player available in the middle of the first round, was too good to pass up.
Now the Raiders will turn to positions of need on Day 2 of the 2024 NFL Draft, and there are a ton of talented players still available. Many were potential first round picks, so the Raiders could be very active as the draft switches to the second night, where most years, draft class are made or broken over time.
With the Raiders holding the No. 44 pick on Day 2, let us take a look at how you can catch all of the action from Detroit, Michigan.
How to watch the Raiders pick on Day 2 of the 2024 NFL Draft
Day 2 of the 2024 NFL Draft is going to be a wild one, and you can catch Day 2 on a multitude of channels. On Friday, April 26th at 4 p.m. PT, the draft will be streaming live on NFL Network, ABC, ESPN, and ESPN Deportes.
Of course, you can also stream the NFL Draft through FuBoTV.
There are still some big needs for the Raiders going into Day 2, and with all six of the top quarterbacks already gone, they may have missed their chance to add another arm to the mix in 2024. Still, they return Aidan O'Connell, and have brought in Gardner Minshew II via free agency, so the franchise may feel they are set at the position going forward.
Buckle up for what should be another exciting night of drafting, as the newest group of NFL players hear their names called. Jim Plunkett will announce the Raiders Day 2 picks, and hopefully, the Raiders legend can announce at least one player who turns into a Raiders legend himself across the next two rounds.