Las Vegas Raiders: How to watch Day 3 of the 2024 NFL Draft
The Las Vegas Raiders are scheduled to pick multiple times during Day 3 of the 2024 NFL Draft, and here is how you can catch all the action.
By Brad Weiss
It has been a whirlwind two days of the 2024 NFL Draft, and now, the Las Vegas Raiders look to wrap things up on Day 3. Las Vegas got the party started early on Thursday night, selecting Georgia star tight end Brock Bowers with the No. 13 overall pick.
On Day 2, Las Vegas attacked the offensive line, drafting Jackson Powers-Johnson at pick No. 44 overall, and then Delmar Glaze at No. 77. Powers-Johnson is a guy who should slide right in and start as a rookie in 2024, while Glaze will have to battle it out with Thayer Munford Jr. for the starting right tackle spot.
Now, we turn our attention to Day 3 of the 2024 NFL Draft, and there is still more work to do for first-year general manager Tom Telesco. Telesco has done a great job navigating the first two days of the NFL Draft, filling some big needs for the Silver and Black, but will have to make sure he gets the job done across the final four rounds.
Here is how you can catch all of the action on Saturday.
How to watch the Raiders draft on Day 3
Day 3 of the 2024 NFL Draft is going to be a wild one, and you can catch Day 3 on a multitude of channels. On Saturday, April 26th at 9 a.m. PT, the draft will be streaming live on NFL Network, ABC, ESPN, and ESPN Deportes.
Of course, you can also stream the NFL Draft through FuBoTV.
Tom Telesco has done a nice job stacking talent across the first three picks, but the time has come for him to turn his attention to the defensive side of the ball. The Raiders are building a strong roster for 2024 and beyond, and it will be interesting to see what new faces join the Silver and Black as the draft enters its final day.