Las Vegas Raiders: Which rookies will have the biggest impacts in Year 1?
After the conclusion of the 2024 NFL Draft, which three Las Vegas Raiders rookies will have the biggest impact in Year 1?
By Brad Weiss
The Las Vegas Raiders added eight new players via the 2024 NFL Draft, and all of them will have a chance to not only make the roster, but some could slide right into the starting lineup. The Raiders went into the NFL Draft with many needs, and in the end, first-year general manager Tom Telesco did a good job in filling some of those voids.
With that said, we dive into three Las Vegas Raiders rookies who should have the biggest impact on the team during the 2024 NFL season.
3. Brock Bowers
We start out with the Raiders first selection of the Tom Telesco era, former Georgia star tight end Brock Bowers. This is a guy who was the unquestioned No. 1 player at his position group going into the draft, and it is expected that he will play a big role in the offense in Year 1.
Michael Mayer is returning for a second year in the NFL in 2024, and the combination of he and Bowers gives the Raiders two solid players at the position. Bowers could end up being the better player at the NFL level, and will have more than a few opportunities to make a statement as a rookie.
2. Tommy Eichenberg
The linebacker group got a big boost last season with the arrival of Robert Spillane, as he helped in the development of Divine Deablo. Still, more help was needed at the position group going into the draft, even after a strong season by depth linebacker Luke Masterson in 2024.
Tommy Eichenberg is the kind of player that Antonio Pierce is going to love coaching, as he is a no-nonsense guy who loves to come in and make a big hit. Raiders fans are going to also love the way he approaches the game, and he should be a starter in Year 1.
1. Jackson Powers-Johnson
In the second round, the Raiders got incredible value with Jackson Powers-Johnson, by far the best interior offensive lineman in the draft class. Powers-Johnson played center at the University of Oregon, but he is going to slide right in as the starting right offensive guard for the Raiders in his first season in the Silver and Black.
There is still the question as to who plays right tackle for the Raiders, but with the arrival of Powers-Johnson, the interior of the offensive line is figured out. He is good enough to come in and be a star right away, and the combination of he and Dylan Parham gives the Raiders a dominant young duo at the offensive guard spots.