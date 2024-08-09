Raiders who desperately need to stand out in preseason 2024 Game 1
By Brad Weiss
The Las Vegas Raiders kick off their 2024 preseason schedule on Saturday against the Minnesota Vikings. It has been an exciting training camp for the Silver and Black, who wrapped up practices on Wednesday, and now, the games begin to see how the 53-man roster will shake out heading into the 2024 regular season.
For the Raiders, this is a very interesting season, as Antonio Pierce takes over in a full-time capacity as the team's head coach. New general manager Tom Telesco has spent the offseason reshaping the Raiders roster, and there are plenty of roster spots, and starting jobs available as we head into the preseason slate.
Here, we look at some Raiders who desperately need to thrive against the Minnesota Vikings to either creep up the depth chart or lock down a spot on the roster heading into Week 1 against the Los Angeles Chargers.