Raiders who desperately need to stand out in preseason 2024 Game 1
By Brad Weiss
4. Raiders second-year DT Byron Young
The Raiders selected Alabama defensive tackle Byron Young in the third round of the 2023 NFL Draft, as they were looking to do anything to bolster the position group. Young was not seen by many as a third-round pick, but he filled an immediate void on the roster, and was expected to get significant playing time as a rookie.
For Young, it was a subpar rookie season, and now, with the addition of Christian Wilkins, as well as the team bringing back John Jenkins, he is in danger of losing his roster spot. Tyree Wilson was moved inside last season, and is likely to stay there, so for Young to keep his place as a future piece for the Silver and Black, he has to start putting some good tape on film.
3. Raiders CB Jakorian Bennett
Who will be the third starting cornerback alongside Jack Jones and Nate Hobbs has been a big question during the Raiders summer. One name that seems to stand out is second-year cornerback Jakorian Bennett, a player who was expected to come in and play a big role for the Raiders as a rookie last season.
Bennett struggled, falling down the depth chart, but he has looked like a legitimate option to be the other starting outside cornerback this summer. There are plenty of guys creeping up to take his spot, including rookies MJ Devonshire and Decamerion Richardson, so like Young, he has to show in a game, even in a preseason game, that he can get the job done.