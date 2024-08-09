Raiders who desperately need to stand out in preseason 2024 Game 1
By Brad Weiss
2. Raiders rookie OT DJ Glaze
With Jermaine Eluemunor leaving the Raiders and going to the New York Giants this offseason, the team was left with a gaping hole at the right tackle position. Going into the offseason, many fans were hoping the Raiders would use a first-or-second round pick on the position group, but they did not select an offensive tackle until the third round.
Even that pick, Delmar Glaze from the University of Maryland, did not do much to fire up the fan base. Glaze was seen by many draft scouts as a possible Day 3 pick, but he has looked like the real deal against some tough competition this summer, going up against a strong Raiders defensive front.
Glaze has a real chance to start right away as a rookie, but he will have to stave off returning offensive tackle, Thayer Munford Jr. In fact, both players have to put on some good tape this summer to lock down the starting job, as right now, it looks like it is neck and neck between these two solid offensive tackles.
The Raiders have two big injuries along the offensive line going into this game, as rookie potential starter Jackson Powers-Johnson, and star left tackle Kolton Miller are on the PUP list. That gives both Glaze and Munford the chance to play significant reps on Saturday, and after a strong season from Munford last year, Glaze will have to prove he is the better option across these next few weeks.