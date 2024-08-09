Raiders who desperately need to stand out in preseason 2024 Game 1
By Brad Weiss
Raiders who desperately need to stand out in preseason 2024 Game 1
1. The Raiders QBs
While we can discuss all these other position groups until we are blue in the face, the truth is, all eyes will be on the quarterbacks going into this preseason matchup against the Minnesota Vikings. The plan is for both Aidan O'Connell and Gardner Minshew to play a quarterback in the preseason opener, this after a tight training camp between the two potential starters.
The Raiders got a good look at O'Connell as a rookie last season, and after some early bumps in the road, he proved to be a legitimate option at the position. Remember, nobody really expected him to do more than hold a clipboard in Year 1, but he was thrown into the fire as a rookie, and actually helped the Raiders to wins over all three AFC West teams down the stretch.
For Minshew, he did a great job after replacing the injured Anthony Richardson in Indianapolis last year, earning Pro Bowl honors. He has been a veteran in this league for a long time, and plays with a Raiders swagger, but can he be a Day 1 starter and actually lead this offense to the playoffs?
Both men will get their reps on Saturday, and as we inch closer to Pierce naming a Week 1 starter at the most important position in sports, these reps could go a long way in deciding who is under center against the Chargers.