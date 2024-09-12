Raiders who must step up in a big way vs Ravens in Week 2
By Brad Weiss
3. Zamir White
One of the big storylines this offseason was the Raiders moving on from star running back Josh Jacobs. However, the Raiders may have been comfortable to move on considering how well Zamir White played in his absence during the 2023 NFL season.
Whether it was a lack of touches, or the offensive line on Sunday, White was never able to get the run game going. In fact, when he had his best run of the game, he fumbled the ball, so we will need to see a completely different back on Sunday against the Baltimore Ravens.
The goal for Las Vegas should be to sustain drives and keep Lamar Jackson off the field as much as possible, and the only way to do so is to establish the run early and often. White finished Week 1 with only 44 yards on 13 carries, and his fumble came at an inopportune time, with Las Vegas trailing 9-7 in the third quarter.