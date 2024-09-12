Raiders who must step up in a big way vs Ravens in Week 2
By Brad Weiss
2. Whoever is opposite Maxx Crosby at DE
Going into the Week 1 matchup against the Los Angeles Chargers, we already knew the Raiders would be without budding star defensive end, Malcolm Koonce. The fourth-year player suffered a knee injury on Thursday heading into the game, and has since been placed on injured reserve, so he will miss the first four games at least.
To make matters worse, 2023 first-round pick Tyree Wilson left the game early due to injury, so it was Janarius Robinson and Charles Snowden trying to take the pressure off of Maxx Crosby in the pass rush. Las Vegas did add K'Lavon Chaisson to the practice squad this week, but it remains to be seen whether the former first-round pick is going to be available on Sunday.
Lamar Jackson ran for over 120 yards in the team's Week 1 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs, and despite him missing time due to soreness this week, he should be just as aggressive in the run game against the Raiders. If the Raiders cannot get to him consistently, he will hurt them through the air and on the ground, making this a difficult uphill battle for the Silver and Black.