Raiders who must step up in a big way vs Ravens in Week 2
By Brad Weiss
1. Luke Getsy
Sure, we are not talking about a player here, but in order for the Raiders to hang with the Ravens on Sunday, Luke Getsy has to do a better job as offensive coordinator. The Raiders brought Getsy in from Chicago, where he did not technically set the world on fire in the same role last season, but came with a good reputation after some successful seasons in Green Bay.
Getsy struggled in his first game as the Raiders offensive coordinator, as he abandoned the run early, and had Gardner Minshew throw the ball over 30 times. Yes, Minshew set a record for completion percentage by a Raiders quarterback in his debut, but anybody actually watching the game must have shared in my frustration at the playcalling.
In addition, Getsy failed to get Davante Adams involved enough in the offense, as the star wide receiver finished with only six targets. That cannot happen when it comes to this offense, as there are question marks along the offensive line, and the run game struggled mightily on Sunday against a very beatable Los Angeles Chargers defense.
The jury is out on whether or not the Raiders made the right choice on Getsy, but the early returns are not good. Maybe he figures it out as the season wears on, but this will be a tough Baltimore Ravens defense the Raiders are going up against on Sunday, and he better have his gameplan ready.