4 reasons the Las Vegas Raiders will beat the Bills in Week 2
The Las Vegas Raiders have the power to beat the Buffalo Bills on Sunday - here is why they will.
By CJ Errickson
The Las Vegas Raiders and the Buffalo Bills clash this Sunday in an explosive Week 2 NFL matchup. While many analysts and media members deemed the Bills Super Bowl favorites - they looked like anything but that in their Week 1 loss to the New York Jets.
On the other hand, the Raiders were able to spoil Sean Payton's return to coaching with the Denver Broncos and have the ability to defy the odds once more in Week 2. While everyone and their mother has the Bills beating the Raiders on Sunday, here are four reasons why the Silver and Black will be victorious.
4 reasons the Las Vegas Raiders will beat the Bills in Week 2
The Raiders will control the time of possession.
The Silver and Black possess arguably the league's best running back in Josh Jacobs. The former All-Pro will undoubtedly look to bounce back after a 'contained' performance in Week 1. In saying that, the Bills allowed 166 yards on the ground in their Week 1 loss.
With Jacobs getting back up to speed after holding out this offseason and preseason, this is a prime opportunity for him to put on a show - especially against one opposing linebacker. Terrel Bernard is a second-year NFL player in the starting 'MIKE' linebacker role for the Bills defense. Last week, he showed that he is inexperienced in more ways than one.
Look for Josh McDaniels and company to scheme Jacobs to get to that second level and to have a big day which will keep the ball out of Josh Allen's hands.