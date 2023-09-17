4 reasons the Las Vegas Raiders will beat the Bills in Week 2
The Las Vegas Raiders have the power to beat the Buffalo Bills on Sunday - here is why they will.
By CJ Errickson
The Raiders 'Big Three' will takeover the game.
As mentioned above, Raiders running back Josh Jacobs will likely have an intense day on the ground. He is the first member of the Silver and Black's power trio. Wide receiver Davante Adams is the second member of the group.
After battling Broncos star cornerback Pat Surtain II last week, he has a much more favorable matchup against Bills cornerback Tre'Davious White and company. While Micah Hyde and Jordan Poyer are talented safeties, Adams should find more success on the back end, especially if the rushing attack is firing on all cylinders.
Last but certainly not least of the trio is defensive end Maxx Crosby. Crosby should be salivating after a strong performance last week and now going against a Bills offensive line that allowed 13 quarterback pressures and two sacks last week.
Moreover, Bills starting right tackle Spencer Brown allowed five of those pressures and one sack. Look for Crosby to feast on this weakness, which plays right into the following reason why the Raiders will win on Sunday.