4 reasons the Las Vegas Raiders will beat the Bills in Week 2
The Las Vegas Raiders have the power to beat the Buffalo Bills on Sunday - here is why they will.
By CJ Errickson
The Bills will lose the turnover battle.
Pressure, it's what Josh Allen and most quarterbacks struggle with. After turning the ball over four times last week, the Silver and Black must come up with ways to get to the Bills' star quarterback.
As mentioned above, right tackle Spencer Brown is a liability. However, the Bills are struggling at both guard spots as well. Veteran left guard Connor McGovern and rookie right guard O'Cyrus Torrence allowed seven pressures last week, contributing to the turnovers.
For the Raiders, this should be a point of attack upfront with stunts, 'B' gap blitzes, and more. On the Raiders' side of things, Jimmy Garoppolo threw one forced interception last week, and look for him to clean that up this week against a much less relentless defense after what the team has prepared for this past week shouldn't be out of the question after.